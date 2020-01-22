Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) Given “Buy” Rating at CIBC

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at CIBC in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BTE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Baytex Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Baytex Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised Baytex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.16.

Shares of BTE opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $753.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 2.66.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $321.63 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Baytex Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,163,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,168,000 after purchasing an additional 100,300 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Baytex Energy by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 71,578 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Baytex Energy by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 309,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Baytex Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,282,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,996,000 after purchasing an additional 388,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Baytex Energy by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 377,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 216,972 shares in the last quarter. 21.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

