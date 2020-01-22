Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.64

Bay Banks of Virginia Inc (OTCMKTS:BAYK) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.64 and traded as high as $8.85. Bay Banks of Virginia shares last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 6,250 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bay Banks of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Bay Banks of Virginia alerts:

The company has a market cap of $116.95 million, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.28.

Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 million. Bay Banks of Virginia had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 10.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bay Banks of Virginia Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bay Banks of Virginia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BAYK)

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Virginia. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Bay Banks of Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bay Banks of Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.