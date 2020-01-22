BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.02

Shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.02 and last traded at $21.39, with a volume of 4309 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.44.

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

