Barnett & Company Inc. Sells 2,448 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Barnett & Company Inc. reduced its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 237.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $80,000.

NYSE PK traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $24.49. The company had a trading volume of 65,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,962. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.33. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $33.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 4.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.32%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Raymond James cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.73.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

