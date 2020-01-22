Barnett & Company Inc. Sells 18,864 Shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Barnett & Company Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,864 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF comprises about 2.1% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 1,317.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 58,975.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.80. 14,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,831. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.17. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $46.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.