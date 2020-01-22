Barnett & Company Inc. Has $6.31 Million Stock Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Barnett & Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 244,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,370 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF makes up 3.8% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Barnett & Company Inc. owned about 0.35% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $6,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CWI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2,826.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,220,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,423,000 after buying an additional 3,110,522 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 80.4% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,252,000 after buying an additional 1,024,374 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 51.6% in the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,081,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,044,000 after buying an additional 708,185 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 45.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,713,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,193,000 after buying an additional 535,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 53.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,178,000 after buying an additional 350,017 shares during the last quarter.

CWI stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.00. The stock had a trading volume of 21,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,885. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.40. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $22.66 and a twelve month high of $26.22.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3926 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

