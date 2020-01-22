Barnett & Company Inc. Has $1.37 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Barnett & Company Inc. lowered its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven T. Halverson sold 39,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $2,852,529.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CSX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.14.

CSX traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.75. The company had a trading volume of 135,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,488. The company has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a one year low of $63.97 and a one year high of $80.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

