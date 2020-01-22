Barnett & Company Inc. Cuts Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Barnett & Company Inc. lessened its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,219,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,455,000 after buying an additional 85,831 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 916,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,074,000 after purchasing an additional 105,941 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 793,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,915,000 after acquiring an additional 13,277 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 790,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,243,000 after acquiring an additional 55,817 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 737,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,562,000 after acquiring an additional 29,558 shares during the period.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Paul Brons sold 1,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $121,899.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,236.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven Paladino sold 21,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $1,470,897.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,970,920.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,655 shares of company stock worth $8,373,585. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,502. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.80 and a 200-day moving average of $65.59. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.58 and a 12 month high of $72.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 31st that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

HSIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

