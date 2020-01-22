Barclays Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €12.70 Price Target

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) received a €12.70 ($14.77) target price from equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 12.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LHA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.30 ($16.63) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €17.30 ($20.11).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of LHA opened at €14.48 ($16.84) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €16.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of €15.38. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a 52-week high of €23.66 ($27.51). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion and a PE ratio of 4.98.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.