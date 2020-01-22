Banyan Network (BBN) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Banyan Network (CURRENCY:BBN) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Banyan Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bibox, IDEX and CoinEx. During the last week, Banyan Network has traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar. Banyan Network has a total market cap of $175,937.00 and approximately $79.00 worth of Banyan Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Banyan Network Profile

Banyan Network (BBN) uses the hashing algorithm. Banyan Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,736,186 tokens. Banyan Network’s official Twitter account is @banyan_network . The Reddit community for Banyan Network is /r/BanyanNetwork . Banyan Network’s official website is www.banyanbbt.org

Banyan Network Token Trading

Banyan Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinEx, Bibox and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banyan Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banyan Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banyan Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

