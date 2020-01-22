Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

OZK has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens set a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank Ozk and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Shares of OZK stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.85. 1,246,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.74. Bank Ozk has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $34.34.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $245.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.78 million. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank Ozk will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OZK. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank Ozk in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bank Ozk by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,222,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,699,000 after purchasing an additional 55,669 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank Ozk by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,117,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,525,000 after purchasing an additional 239,788 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Bank Ozk by 28.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 65,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank Ozk in the second quarter valued at approximately $626,000. 82.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank Ozk

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

