Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Granite Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,305,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 28,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 68,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Societe Generale lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

BAC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,804,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,144,320. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $309.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.66 and its 200-day moving average is $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

