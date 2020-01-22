Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Purchases 27,645 Shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,645 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 64.8% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 18,765,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,031,000 after buying an additional 7,375,663 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 171.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,801,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,984,000 after buying an additional 5,555,668 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 27,009.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,242,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,095,000 after buying an additional 4,226,995 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 18.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,143,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,341,000 after buying an additional 2,218,914 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,806,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,021,000 after buying an additional 1,565,116 shares during the period.

VICI Properties stock opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 83.01 and a current ratio of 83.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. VICI Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $222.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.50 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 66.78% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 83.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $28.00 price target on VICI Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.65.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

