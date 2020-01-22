Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,224,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,705 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC owned approximately 5.15% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $60,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 158.0% during the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:INTF opened at $27.28 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $27.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.05.

