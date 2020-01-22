Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC decreased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,533 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,402 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 78.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 408.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.69.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 28,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $1,274,298.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,875,986.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 208,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $9,328,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO opened at $48.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

