Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Acquires 6,184 Shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,184 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Navient by 72.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 32,720 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Navient by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,056,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,552 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Navient by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 22,729 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $781,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NAVI. Barclays cut Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Stephens began coverage on Navient in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Navient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Navient has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. Navient Corp has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 13.16, a current ratio of 13.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.43.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.33 million. Navient had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 8.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Navient Corp will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

