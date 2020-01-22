BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) was downgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BAESY. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BAE SYS PLC/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get BAE SYS PLC/S alerts:

OTCMKTS BAESY traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $33.58. 290,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,872. BAE SYS PLC/S has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAESY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in BAE SYS PLC/S by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 946,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,692,000 after purchasing an additional 163,707 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in BAE SYS PLC/S by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BAE SYS PLC/S by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in BAE SYS PLC/S by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About BAE SYS PLC/S

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BAE SYS PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE SYS PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.