BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) was downgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BAESY. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BAE SYS PLC/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.
OTCMKTS BAESY traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $33.58. 290,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,872. BAE SYS PLC/S has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.54.
About BAE SYS PLC/S
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.
