Baader Bank Reiterates “€62.50” Price Target for Nemetschek (ETR:NEM)

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) has been given a €62.50 ($72.67) price target by Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.63% from the stock’s previous close.

NEM has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Warburg Research set a €48.33 ($56.20) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.50 ($57.56) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €56.62 ($65.84).

Get Nemetschek alerts:

NEM traded up €0.20 ($0.23) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €68.40 ($79.53). 267,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,484. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €60.79 and its 200 day moving average is €52.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.84. Nemetschek has a one year low of €35.40 ($41.16) and a one year high of €68.70 ($79.88).

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.