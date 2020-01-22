B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Receives C$6.56 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.56.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BTO shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.25 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Get B2Gold alerts:

BTO stock traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.55. 3,210,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,184,958. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. B2Gold has a 52 week low of C$3.24 and a 52 week high of C$5.55.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$410.30 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total transaction of C$145,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,437 shares in the company, valued at C$133,343.82. Also, Director Robert Gayton sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.25, for a total transaction of C$315,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,155,000. In the last quarter, insiders sold 239,099 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,975.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.