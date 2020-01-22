Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Sold by Marathon Asset Management LLP

Marathon Asset Management LLP cut its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,276,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 95,690 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.54% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $38,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth $623,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1,092.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 582,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after acquiring an additional 533,377 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 231.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 163,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 113,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,193,000. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

Shares of AXTA stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.37. 80,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641,155. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $32.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.28 and its 200 day moving average is $29.58.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

