Avadel Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,323 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,031% compared to the average daily volume of 109 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $8.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.28. The company has a market cap of $285.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.87.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 136.46% and a negative return on equity of 608.01%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AVDL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Laidlaw raised their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.

In other news, Director Eric J. Ende acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $53,200.00. Also, Director Geoffrey Michael Glass acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $106,000.00. Insiders acquired a total of 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $317,880 in the last quarter. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 802,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 144,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $494,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 263.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 98,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 71,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

