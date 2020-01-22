AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,255.43.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AZO. ValuEngine lowered AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,345.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AutoZone to $1,278.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

In related news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total transaction of $6,176,442.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,166.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AZO traded down $8.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,146.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,987. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $803.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,274.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,185.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,141.11. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.74 by $0.56. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 96.86% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $13.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone will post 66.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

