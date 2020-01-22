Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.73.

ATHM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Autohome in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.70 target price on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Autohome in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Autohome from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

NYSE:ATHM traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.76. The company had a trading volume of 797,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,499. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.08. Autohome has a 1 year low of $65.46 and a 1 year high of $117.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The information services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Autohome had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autohome will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATHM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Autohome in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Autohome by 75.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Autohome by 894.3% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 865 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Autohome in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Autohome by 82.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

