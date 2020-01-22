Australian Foundation Investment Co.Ltd. (ASX:AFI) Declares $0.10 Interim Dividend

Australian Foundation Investment Co.Ltd. (ASX:AFI) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th.

Australian Foundation Investment Co.Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of A$5.69 ($4.04) and a fifty-two week high of A$7.32 ($5.19). The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$6.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion and a PE ratio of 18.29.

Australian Foundation Investment Co.Ltd. Company Profile

Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited is a self-managed investment company. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against S&P/ASX 200 Accumulation Index.

