Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Downgraded by Dougherty & Co

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) was downgraded by stock analysts at Dougherty & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ATRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Astronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

ATRO opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. Astronics has a 12-month low of $25.85 and a 12-month high of $44.34. The stock has a market cap of $892.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.67 and a 200-day moving average of $30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Astronics by 481.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Astronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Astronics by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Astronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Astronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

