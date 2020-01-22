Astor Investment Management LLC Purchases 119,804 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Astor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 253.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,804 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF comprises 1.4% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $8,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Financial Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Financial Management now owns 279,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,105,000 after buying an additional 73,064 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 18,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.35. 715,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,458. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.41. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $50.07 and a one year high of $50.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.1029 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%.

