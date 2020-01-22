Astor Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 2,519.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 40.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 32,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 33.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 13,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 55,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $28.40. The company had a trading volume of 598,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,866. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $31.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.30 and a 200-day moving average of $28.31.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

