Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Associated Capital Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

Shares of AC stock traded up $12.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.58. The stock had a trading volume of 42,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,221. Associated Capital Group has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $65.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.96 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.92.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a positive return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 52.35%. The business had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter.

In related news, Chairman Mario J. Gabelli purchased 859 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.44 per share, with a total value of $30,442.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,440. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli purchased 1,081 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $38,916.00. Insiders acquired a total of 20,467 shares of company stock valued at $738,637 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 11.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

