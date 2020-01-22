Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Has $5 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 3.2% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $528,000. Searle & CO. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 78,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, TRH Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $40.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.14 and a 200-day moving average of $38.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.41.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

