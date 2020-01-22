Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Boosts Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,210 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. General Motors accounts for 2.7% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 382.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,301,795 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,146 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter valued at about $121,277,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 8,673.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,087,947 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,547 shares during the period. black and white Capital LP grew its holdings in General Motors by 300.0% during the second quarter. black and white Capital LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in General Motors by 25.1% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,626,548 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,964,000 after purchasing an additional 927,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on GM shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Motors from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Buckingham Research cut their price target on General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays cut their price target on General Motors from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Sunday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,548,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,358,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.17. General Motors has a 52 week low of $33.08 and a 52 week high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $35.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.