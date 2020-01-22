Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Sells 2,520 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. American Water Works comprises approximately 2.4% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of American Water Works worth $16,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AWK. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 14.4% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AWK. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a price target (up previously from ) on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $121.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.00.

Shares of AWK traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.78. 20,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,593. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1-year low of $92.06 and a 1-year high of $133.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.93 and a 200-day moving average of $121.43. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.05.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

