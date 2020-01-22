Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Sells 10,600 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 55.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFF. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,297,664. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $35.36 and a 52-week high of $38.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%.

About iShares US Preferred Stock ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

