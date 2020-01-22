Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Has $8 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,087,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397,580 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,408,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,404,000 after acquiring an additional 171,403 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,846,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,066,000 after acquiring an additional 338,355 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,253,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,162,000 after acquiring an additional 39,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,174,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $89.95. 3,114,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,077,292. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 56.22%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRK. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

