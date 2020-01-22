Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Acquires 8,990 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 1.4% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.52. 3,232,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,726,292. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.66 and a twelve month high of $91.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.55 and a 200 day moving average of $77.32. The stock has a market cap of $130.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 5.93%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 59.67%.

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

