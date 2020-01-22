Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

ASMB has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Assembly Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $74.00 price objective on Assembly Biosciences and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Assembly Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Assembly Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.75.

ASMB stock opened at $17.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.60. Assembly Biosciences has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $25.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.62.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 52.83% and a negative net margin of 647.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 33,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $826,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jacqueline Sybil Papkoff sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $30,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $576,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 2,084.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 90,080 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 34,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 18,094 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

