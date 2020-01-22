Asian Television Network International (CVE:SAT) Shares Down 4.5%

Asian Television Network International (CVE:SAT) fell 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, 2,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 61% from the average session volume of 5,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.11.

Asian Television Network International Company Profile (CVE:SAT)

Asian Television Network International Limited engages in pay television broadcasting and television broadcasting advertising primarily for the south Asian community in Canada. It operates 54 premium pay specialty television channels in 9 languages. The company offers its flagship ATN-HD general interest service and 5 Bollywood movie channels, as well as 3 sports channels, 7 news channels, 6 music channels, 4 lifestyle channels, 3 Chinese channels, 7 Punjabi channels, and various regional language channels.

