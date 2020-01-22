ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX) Receives $30.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded ASE Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of ASX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.18. 6,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,493. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.97. ASE Technology has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average is $4.83.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. Analysts anticipate that ASE Technology will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in ASE Technology by 97.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,589,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,304 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,267,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,907,000 after purchasing an additional 231,580 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,934,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 208,496 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,528,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 202,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

