Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Price Target Cut to $104.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ABG. ValuEngine cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to $125.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.20.

NYSE:ABG opened at $102.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $65.54 and a 12-month high of $123.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.01. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

