Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Price Target Cut to $104.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.04% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ABG. ValuEngine cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to $125.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.20.
NYSE:ABG opened at $102.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $65.54 and a 12-month high of $123.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000.
Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
