Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of AROW traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.62. The company had a trading volume of 11,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,831. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.63. Arrow Financial has a 1-year low of $30.46 and a 1-year high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $555.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.62.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $29.99 million for the quarter.

In other news, Chairman Thomas L. Hoy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $54,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary C. Dake sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $123,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,924.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,150 shares of company stock worth $218,821. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Arrow Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Arrow Financial by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Arrow Financial by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

