Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Arrow Electronics worth $5,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.9% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,033,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,655,000 after buying an additional 134,151 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 44,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,118,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,574,000 after buying an additional 24,584 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 255,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,198,000 after buying an additional 124,994 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $81.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.36. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $86.62.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 13.21% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 12,453 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $1,015,791.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,453.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,950 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $157,170.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,225 shares of company stock valued at $6,227,396. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ARW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America set a $70.00 target price on shares of Arrow Electronics and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.88.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.