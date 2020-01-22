Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Makes New Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 21,693 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000. ConocoPhillips accounts for about 1.4% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the transaction, the president now owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. MKM Partners began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

NYSE COP traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $63.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,154,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,426,476. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.61. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $50.13 and a one year high of $71.01. The stock has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

