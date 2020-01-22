Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 6,656 Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SPF Beheer BV boosted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,740,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,727,000 after buying an additional 58,977 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metlife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,886,000. Iowa State Bank grew its position in Metlife by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 25,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 6,766 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Metlife by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 539,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,501,000 after buying an additional 10,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Metlife by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.90. The stock had a trading volume of 560,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,242,300. The firm has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. Metlife Inc has a 12 month low of $41.41 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.02 and a 200 day moving average of $48.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $16.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MET shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

