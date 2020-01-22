Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 5,112 Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,112 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000. Walmart comprises approximately 0.7% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 232.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. ValuEngine downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.22.

WMT stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.31. 1,191,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,815,384. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.36 and its 200-day moving average is $116.34. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $125.38. The company has a market cap of $326.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.