Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Purchases 810 Shares of Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Davis Select Financial ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned 1.24% of Davis Select Financial ETF worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 63,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Davis Select Financial ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $643,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,627,000 after purchasing an additional 33,818 shares in the last quarter.

DFNL stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.41. 3,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,354. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.17. Davis Select Financial ETF has a 1-year low of $21.60 and a 1-year high of $26.29.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.282 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 1%.

