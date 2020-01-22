Ardor Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.46 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.0445 or 0.00000513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Binance. Over the last week, Ardor has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $44.46 million and $2.46 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007684 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009495 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000092 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org . Ardor’s official website is www.ardorplatform.org . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, OKEx, Upbit, Bittrex, Binance, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.