Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.37% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aptinyx Inc. is a bio-pharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of NYX-2925, NYX-783 and NYX-458 which are in clinical stage. Aptinyx Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Separately, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptinyx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

NASDAQ:APTX traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.03. 744,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,419. Aptinyx has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.55.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 1,523.09%. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aptinyx will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Hombach purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Koppel purchased 3,333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,468,333 shares of company stock valued at $13,416,999 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aptinyx by 204.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 72,392 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Fairpointe Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Aptinyx by 104.2% during the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Aptinyx by 360.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 16,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the third quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Read More: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptinyx (APTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.