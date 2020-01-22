Appleton Group LLC Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Appleton Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of Appleton Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Appleton Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 736.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,145,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,001 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 42.5% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,405,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,454,000 after acquiring an additional 419,371 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,044,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,832,000 after acquiring an additional 90,743 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 138.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 884,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,517,000 after acquiring an additional 513,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 896.1% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 829,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,866,000 after acquiring an additional 745,810 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.34. The company had a trading volume of 336,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,138. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $51.04 and a 12-month high of $61.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.05 and its 200 day moving average is $57.77.

