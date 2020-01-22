Appleton Group LLC Acquires Shares of 215,592 Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Appleton Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 215,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,901,000. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 7.5% of Appleton Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 44,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 16,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHE stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,993,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,880. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.10. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.99 and a one year high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.