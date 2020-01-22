Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $275.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 target price on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $280.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 21st. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a sell rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Apple from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Apple to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $277.62.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $316.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $1,387.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. Apple has a 12-month low of $151.70 and a 12-month high of $319.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, HT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.