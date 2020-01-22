Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $275.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 target price on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $280.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 21st. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a sell rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Apple from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Apple to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $277.62.
Shares of AAPL stock opened at $316.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $1,387.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. Apple has a 12-month low of $151.70 and a 12-month high of $319.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.79.
In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, HT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.
See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.