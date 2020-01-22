Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) Shares Purchased by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 121.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AINV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Apollo Investment by 117.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 35.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 9,024 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 38.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 42,764 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 5.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 11.1% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

AINV stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.64. The company had a trading volume of 14,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.11. Apollo Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $18.33.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $70.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apollo Investment Corp. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.45%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AINV. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded Apollo Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Apollo Investment in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

In other Apollo Investment news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 2,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $42,932.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,299.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.